Resonant Inc (RESN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other Resonant news, Director Michael J. Fox bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $28,505.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares in the company, valued at $380,377.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $96,024. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $267,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $7,257,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 128,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.93. Resonant has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 3,436.54% and a negative return on equity of 98.33%. sell-side analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

