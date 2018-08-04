Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.59

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.59 and last traded at C$16.42, with a volume of 34889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

