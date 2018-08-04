Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifePoint Health Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LPNT)

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for LifePoint Health in a report released on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for LifePoint Health’s FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get LifePoint Health alerts:

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LifePoint Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of LifePoint Health opened at $64.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $65.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the first quarter valued at $953,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the first quarter valued at $21,489,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at $2,448,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in LifePoint Health by 59.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.