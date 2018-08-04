Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs opened at $104.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $10,740,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

