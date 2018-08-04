Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 84.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340,334 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

FRBK opened at $7.75 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

