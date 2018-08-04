Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report released on Tuesday.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 440 ($5.78) in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 380 ($4.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354.25 ($4.65).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 327.40 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 238.20 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.80 ($4.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

