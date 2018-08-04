Rentokil Initial (RTOKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Rentokil Initial opened at $21.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

