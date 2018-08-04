Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regulus Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7518915736571 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Regulus Therapeutics traded down $0.01, reaching $0.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,680. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94,318.05% and a negative return on equity of 214.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

