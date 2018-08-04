Regions Financial Corp (RF) Holdings Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 195.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 584,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,063,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after buying an additional 832,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Regions Financial opened at $19.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $434,969.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,833 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

