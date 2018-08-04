Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,633,000 after purchasing an additional 236,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of Regal Beloit opened at $83.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $86.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $878.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.33 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

