Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 2,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded down $2.12, reaching $394.88, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,291,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,701. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $505.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,793,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 40,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

