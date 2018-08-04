Regency Centers (REG) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,136,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,564,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

