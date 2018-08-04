Regal Beloit (RBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its FY18 guidance at $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $878.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.33 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

