ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $95.85 million and $2.02 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.47 or 0.02832879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00724741 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035394 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00041334 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bisq, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.