Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $37.20. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 9098 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $595.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

