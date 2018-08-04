Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s previous close.
RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.
Shares of RRGB opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
