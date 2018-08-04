Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of RRGB opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

