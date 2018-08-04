Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,404 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Red Hat worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Red Hat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $226,655,000 after purchasing an additional 709,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Red Hat by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Red Hat by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 975,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $145,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,595 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $117,788,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

NYSE:RHT opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $95.88 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,379,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,271,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,454 shares of company stock worth $1,805,830. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Red Hat from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.83.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.