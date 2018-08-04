RDS-A (RDS-A) Rating Lowered to Equal at Morgan Stanley

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RDS-A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of RDS-A opened at $66.32 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

