Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.17.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.