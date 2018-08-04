Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,895 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 58,676.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group opened at $62.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

