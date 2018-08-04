Raymond James Downgrades Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Dawson Geophysical traded down $0.27, reaching $6.09, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 464,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,995. The company has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 14.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,589 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,046,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 397,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

