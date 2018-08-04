Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc (FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.79 million for the quarter. First Capital Realty had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.23 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$19.08 and a 52 week high of C$21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Jodi Shpigel sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$91,127.75. Also, Director Maryanne Mcdougald sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$94,950.00.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

