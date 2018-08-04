Ralph Lauren (RL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren surpassed the industry in the past three months backed by robust earnings trend in recent quarters. First-quarter fiscal 2019 marked its 14th straight earnings beat driven by stringent focus on key initiatives that focus on core business, improving product assortments and delivering better quality of sales. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Management remains confident of Ralph Lauren’s performance, based on its efforts related to global brand reorganization and constant infrastructural investments. Also, favorable currency rates are likely to aid revenues in the fiscal second quarter. However, the company’s North America business continues to suffer. The company projects challenging revenues for the North America wholesale business in second-half fiscal 2019 due to the timing of off-price shipments and the closure of Bon-Ton.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an underweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Ralph Lauren traded down $0.14, reaching $130.36, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,101. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

