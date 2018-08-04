QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 145.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $120,969.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,254.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 26,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $360,426.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,903.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 959,740 shares of company stock worth $12,789,977. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuinStreet opened at $14.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $671.66 million, a P/E ratio of -242.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

