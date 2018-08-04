Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops and markets wireless communication solutions. The Company offers wireless solutions for wi-fi routers and consumer electronics, an integrated single chip solution for video stream and multiple input and output chipsets. Quantenna Communications, Inc. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QTNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Quantenna Communications opened at $15.69 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Quantenna Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $590.12 million, a PE ratio of -785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $419,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 7,965 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,034 shares of company stock worth $1,217,366. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 554,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

