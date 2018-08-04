Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QTNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of Quantenna Communications traded down $0.10, reaching $15.69, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 181,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,467. The stock has a market cap of $590.12 million, a PE ratio of -784.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.77. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $101,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,034 shares of company stock worth $1,217,366. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.