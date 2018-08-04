Quanta Services (PWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services updated its FY18 guidance to $2.55-2.95 EPS.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,764. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

