Qualys (QLYS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. First Analysis raised Qualys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. 387,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,550. Qualys has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd P. Headley sold 4,982 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $402,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,655.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,982 shares of company stock worth $5,052,117 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,156,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,465 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,892,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 264,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 106,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.