Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Position Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quality Systems were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Quality Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quality Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quality Systems in the first quarter valued at $7,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quality Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Quality Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSII opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that Quality Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Quality Systems Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

