QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $50,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 64,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 103,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,376. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM opened at $65.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

