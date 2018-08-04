Qiwi (QIWI) and QuinStreet (QNST) Critical Comparison

Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qiwi and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $363.00 million 1.97 $53.24 million $1.04 15.32 QuinStreet $299.79 million 2.27 -$12.20 million ($0.06) -240.83

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiwi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Qiwi has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 14.45% 16.76% 8.74% QuinStreet 2.44% 10.19% 6.82%

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. QuinStreet does not pay a dividend. Qiwi pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qiwi and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 1 0 2 0 2.33 QuinStreet 0 0 4 0 3.00

Qiwi presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $16.65, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Summary

Qiwi beats QuinStreet on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

