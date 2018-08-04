Qiagen (QGEN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $37.76. Qiagen shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 38004 shares traded.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN registered better-than-expected second-quarter results with strong growth across majority of the segments. We are upbeat about QuantiFERON-TB test maintaining a dynamic double-digit growth pace and the company being on track with its target for $300 million of annual sales by 2020. We look forward to QIAGEN’s partnership with SRL in Japan. QIAGEN´s companion diagnostic workflows will be implemented by SRL. The company also delivered a strong performance with respect to operating margin. Meanwhile, its commitment to return more to shareholders through increased repurchases reflects its solid cash position. On the flip side, the company announced a negative impact from the disposals of several product portfolios announced in the second half of 2017. Also, competitive landscape and strong reliance on collaborations remain major overhangs. Overall, the company outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

