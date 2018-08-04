Qiagen (QGEN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of Qiagen opened at $38.08 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.26%. equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

