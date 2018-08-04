Qbic (QBIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market cap of $43,808.00 and $194.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.02864001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002882 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 3,534,162 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,270 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

