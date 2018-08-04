Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Lowered by Analyst

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BY. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp opened at $22.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $663.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.23.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

