Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Kadant Inc. (KAI) Issued By William Blair

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kadant opened at $91.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Kadant has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $17,505,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $13,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kadant by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $4,742,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

