Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Boosted by Analyst (XOXO)

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Sinha now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get XO Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.73%.

XOXO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis boosted their target price on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $725.55 million, a PE ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 135,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.