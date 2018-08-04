Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Decreased by FIG Partners (TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. FIG Partners also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $896.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

