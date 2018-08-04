Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Raised by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.67%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of TRI opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 955.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.