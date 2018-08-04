Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. Lowered by Analyst (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $65.89 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.