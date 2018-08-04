Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SB. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.70 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

SB opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $350.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

