Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Decreased by B. Riley (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Gabelli cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of PGT Innovations opened at $24.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In other PGT Innovations news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $631,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,930.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $1,703,788.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,866. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

