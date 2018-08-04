Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Lifted by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of OCFC opened at $28.61 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $70.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

