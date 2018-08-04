Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a report released on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.81.

Shares of Illumina opened at $332.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina has a 1 year low of $189.15 and a 1 year high of $335.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 1,460 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $391,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $2,677,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,996 shares in the company, valued at $21,683,439.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,941 shares of company stock worth $12,969,034. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $235,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 260.9% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.