Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories opened at $242.64 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

