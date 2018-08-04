Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp. Cut by FIG Partners (HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of HTBK opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $611.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $390,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 431,652 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

