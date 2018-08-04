Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Boosted by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at $463.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $483.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

