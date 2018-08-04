Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macatawa Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Macatawa Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCBC. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Macatawa Bank opened at $12.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

