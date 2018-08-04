Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Ferro Co. (FOE) Issued By KeyCorp

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ferro in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.06 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:FOE opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. Ferro has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 139,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

