Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc Issued By B. Riley (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties opened at $15.47 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

